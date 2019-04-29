Come to the upcoming Sheep to Shawl event at the Museum of Surrey on May 4 and watch as spinning and weaving teams shear sheep, spin wool and weave a shawl, all in one day. (Sam Carter / Unsplash)

Shear magic: Weavers, spinners will make a shawl from scratch at upcoming Surrey museum event

Teams will shear sheep, spin wool and weave shawls at free event May 4

An upcoming Museum of Surrey event will let attendees experience the shear magic of watching a shawl being made from start to finish.

Local spinning and weaving teams will shear sheep, spin and ply the wool into yarn and then weave a shawl — all in one day.

Sheep to shawl contests have been held in sheep-producing countries for hundreds of years. The Museum of Surrey’s take on the traditional event will see three weaving guilds face off in a feverish contest.

Watch sheep get sheared, try out weaving and spinning for yourself, or check out the kid-friendly, woolly crafts on Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Judging will take place between 3:30 and 4 p.m., with the winner announced at the end of the event.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56 Ave in downtown Cloverdale. Admission to the museum, and the event, is free, as it is sponsored by the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives Society.

For more information, check out surrey.ca.


