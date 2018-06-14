Surrey Centre Cemetery to host celebration of fathers past and present this weekend

Surrey Centre Cemetery will honour fathers past and present this Saturday with their annual Father’s Day event.
On Saturday, June 16, from 12 to 2 p.m., all are welcome to join cemetery services staff for their free, family friendly event.
This year’s celebration will kick off with a barbecue at noon, after which community members can take a history tour of the cemetery, which is the final resting place of many of Surrey’s pioneer families.
At 12:45 p.m., there will be a butterfly release at Angela’s Garden. The colourful oasis is filled with bee- and butterfly-friendly plants, and the butterfly release proves to be a popular event year after year.
Surrey Centre Cemetery is located in West Cloverdale, at 16671 Old McLellan Road. For more information on this event, visit surrey.ca.
