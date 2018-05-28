Newly free butterflies rest their wings in Surrey Centre Cemetery. (Samantha Anderson)

Hundreds of butterflies released at Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery

The sixth-annual event aims to teach children about the cycle of life

Hundreds of butterflies were released in Surrey Centre Cemetery on Friday morning, in a ceremony celebrating the cycle of life.

Nearly 300 students from Surrey Centre Elementary walked over to Angela’s Garden, a small garden in the centre of the cemetery, to release the butterflies they had raised.

Surrey Cemeteries staff member Angela Hollaus came forward with the idea of creating a garden at the cemetery about five years ago, with the purpose of both enhancing the cemetery and building connections within the community.

“Angela came to me with the idea of creating this beautiful space that people who are visiting their loved ones would enjoy, but also to create something to connect with children at the schools. To come in and celebrate this beautiful green space,” said Parks Operations Co-ordinator Anna Christian.

The garden, now known as Angela’s Garden, was built in 2014. It’s filled with bee- and butterfly-friendly plants, park benches, and homes for mason bees. Every year, the cemetery hosts a butterfly release with a different school. The May 25 event was the cemetery’s sixth-annual event.

“The whole premise behind this is to teach children about the cycle of life. Often people don’t talk to kids about death,” said Christian.

“Children aren’t afraid to be in cemeteries. Parents are afraid. So [this is] really about having them comfortable to have those conversations,” she said.

Surrey Centre Cemetery will host another butterfly release for a Father’s Day event on Saturday, June 16, honouring fathers past and present. For more information, visit surrey.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley MS Walk is a family affair for many involved

Just Posted

Six arrests follow raids on three Surrey residences

Surrey RCMP Drug Section and Surrey Gang Enforcement Team raided three residences last Wednesday

Hundreds of butterflies released at Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery

The sixth-annual event aims to teach children about the cycle of life

Two fires within an hour in Clayton Heights Saturday

The pair of Surrey fires were less than six blocks from one another

Earl Marriott junior boys win first game of rugby provincials

Juniors, senior to play Wednesday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Burn scars now a ‘badge of honour’

White Rock woman shares story of survival after a terrible accident in 1978

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

5 to start your day

WestJet pilots strike averted, one dead after being struck by a train and more

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Most Read