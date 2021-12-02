Patisserie pops back up in Cloverdale

Pop-Up Patisserie is in The Henry building on 176th

Marilyn Nigg (left) and her daughter Joanne Hoblak travelled from Abbotsford to visit the Pop-Up Patisserie in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Joseph Richard Group has re-opened its Pop-Up Patisserie for Christmas.

The patisserie opened on Dec. 1 and will remain open until Dec. 24. Last year, JRG also opened a pop-up patisserie to help people in the hospitality industry that had lost jobs because of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back the Pop-Up Patisserie for another year,” said Ryan Moreno, JRG CEO. “What started as an initiative to reduce the pandemic impact on the hospitality industry, has now become a festive tradition for people in the community.”

The pop-up shop features holiday treats from Bruno Feldeisen. Feldeisen is a French chef, restaurateur, and television personality. He’s been a judge on the CBC offering “The Great Canadian Baking Show.”

Feldeisen is the former executive pastry chef at both the Four Seasons in New York and the Four Seasons in Vancouver.

“We look forward to sharing the work of the talented Chef Bruno Feldeisen with everyone,” added Moreno.

The patisserie is located in the Joseph Richard Group’s head office in Cloverdale (entrance next to The Henry). Feldeisen will offer shoppers “handmade artisanal pastries, handcrafted preserves, spreads, and syrups, and seasonal goods.”

JRG said a “satellite location” will open soon at the Lumagica light show, which is has been set up on north side of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds near the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre.

The Pop-Up Patisserie is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until Dec 24.



