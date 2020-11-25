Popup Patisserie opens in Cloverdale

Pastry chef Eric Fernandez stands alongside some of his many creations at Popup Patisserie, a pop-up pastry shop on 176th Street that will be open until the end of December. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Popup Patisserie is seen on 176th Street in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Popup Patisserie sells “a wide selection of fresh handmade holiday pastries created by pastry legend Chef Eric Fernandez.” (Photo: Malin Jordan) Inside Popup Patisserie on 176th Street in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A new pastry and goodies shop has popped-up in Cloverdale.

Popup Patisserie opened beside The Henry pub Nov. 25.

The new shop will serve “a wide selection of fresh handmade holiday pastries created by pastry legend Chef Eric Fernandez.”

The new initiative is a collaborative effort between Joseph Richard Group and Fernandez, who they note is a “displaced member of the hospitality industry,” according to a release.

Fernandez lost his job as the executive pastry chef at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver earlier this year during layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popup Patisserie is located inside the lobby of JRG’s head office in Cloverdale.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ghost restaurants’ cooked up by Joseph Richard Group to meet demand of delivered food

All the handmade pastries, treats, and gingerbread houses in the lobby are available for purchase and Popup Patisserie will eventually sell treats in four other JRG restaurant locations.

“We are very fortunate to be able to collaborate with local businesses and help out those who have been impacted by the hospitality lay-offs during the pandemic,” noted Ryan Moreno, JRG co-founder and CEO.

“It’s a tough industry to find work in right now and we’re doing our best to support people where we can. Chef Fernandez is a pastry legend and we are incredibly lucky to be able to share his handmade treats with our customers.”

Outside the front door, the sidewalk is decorated with Christmas trees and a North Pole sign.

The release says people can “stop by the front of the store for a holiday photo and drop your letter to Santa in the mailbox provided.”

Popup Patisserie will be open until the end of December from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

JRG’s office is located at 5708 176 Street.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas holidayCloverdale