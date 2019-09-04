Discover how Surrey’s heritage heart has changed over 100 years at upcoming talk

Recognize this? It’s a view of the newly constructed 1912 Municipal Hall, situated at today’s Highway 10 and 176A Street, and its surrounding neighbourhood. The 1912 Hall is currently the home of the Surrey Archives. Photograph taken from the BC Electric Substation, ca. 1912. (Courtesy of the City of Surrey Archives / 180.1.95)

The heart of Cloverdale has been a site of constant change for more than a century.

Now the home of the Cloverdale Library, the Museum of Surrey, the Surrey Archives, and other heritage attractions, the “Heritage Campus” in downtown Cloverdale is home to a unique, “dynamic” history.

That story will be told on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Surrey Archives’ first talk of the fall season. Hosted at the Museum of Surrey, the talk will provide an “opportunity for the public to explore the site as it transitioned into the dynamic heritage precinct of today” and feature archival photos, documents and memories.

“Over the past 100 years, this site has seen constant change: it’s been the site of homes, a school, municipal hall, police administration, a library, seniors centre, a place of commemoration,” said archivist Chelsea Bailey in a press release.

The Heritage Campus is located just off of Highway 10 and 176A Street. It’s bordered by the recently expanded Museum of Surrey; the 1912 Municipal Hall, which now serves as the Surrey Archives; the Cloverdale Library, which is currently under renovation; Veteran’s Square and the Cloverdale Cenotaph, which honours Canada’s veterans; the Anderson Cabin, Anniedale School and the 1881 Town Hall.

The talk “is a great opportunity for the public to get familiar with Archives, the records we preserve and provide access to, and the stories that those records tell. Whether you’re a newcomer to the area, a student or a longtime resident, these free talks are a great way to learn about celebrate Surrey’s diverse history,” said Bailey.

The talk is geared towards those 13 years of age and older. It’s free to attend, but registration is encouraged. Visit surrey.ca/heritage and register for “A Heritage Campus” using the barcode #4684316, or call 604-502-6459.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56 Ave.



