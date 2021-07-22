Cloverdale food bank to open Saturdays

Matthew Campbell (left), director of the new Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, hands out food along with volunteers Linda Wing and Kelita Haverland. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s food bank is going to be open four days a week.

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank (FVRFB) is adding another day of distribution service and will now be open on Saturdays.

“This Saturday distribution time, which will be 10 – 11 a.m., will serve the working poor who are generally not able to attend the weekly distribution times,” said Lindsay Rempel, director of communications for CCK.

“We’re hoping that adding a weekend option will reach even more families and individuals in need of food in the community.”

Rempel said the FVRFB, which is located behind the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, receives a lot of donations of fresh and perishable foods each week. With that, she noted the demand for the food bank has also continued to increase, which is where the idea for the fourth distribution date began.

She noted, however, that the food bank has also seen a decline in non-perishable food donations.

“We need canned goods, pasta, and cereal,” she said. “Food banks see a dramatic decline in the donation of non-perishables during the summer months.”

When the FVRFB initially opened in early 2020, it went from zero registered families to 300 in just a few months. Rempel said that number is now up to about 400.

The food bank’s first distribution Saturday will be Aug. 7. Rempel said they will be the only food bank in the area that is open on the weekend.

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank is currently open Mondays from 5 – 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 – 2 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Rempel said with the increase in opening hours, the FVRFB also has an increase in need for more help.

“In order to successfully launch this new distribution time, the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank is looking for more volunteers,” she said.

She said anyone who is interested in volunteering can email info@mycck.ca or call 778-617-3000.

Rempel added that anyone who needs the food bank’s services can register on site when the food bank is open. Individuals wishing to register need photo ID and proof of address.

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank serves families in Surrey, White Rock, North Delta, Langley, and Cloverdale. It’s located at 5337 180th Street.



