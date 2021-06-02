People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank in 2020. The food bank, through the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, has launched a new summer food drive aimed to increase donations at a time of year when they tend to drop. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Community Kitchen launches new summer donation drive

Initiative aims to raise much needed food and money for Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen has launched a new program for the summer.

Called “My Community Cares,” the initiative aims to raise much needed food and money for the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank as the summer starts, a time when donations to food banks start to dip.

“This time of year, food banks tend to see a decrease in non-perishable and monetary donations,” said Sarah Sherwin, an administrator with the Community Kitchen. “We are reaching out to local businesses for their support and asking that they participate by putting out a non-perishable food donation box and money collection box for one week so staff, clients and customers can donate to the food bank.”

The campaign is the brainchild of CCK intern Michèle Faiola. She came up with the idea for the program when she was thinking about ways to get more community involvement during the summer months.

“Our campaign provides an avenue for local businesses to show their support for CCK and those facing food insecurity during these difficult months,” said Faiola. “Poverty has no off-season.”

Faiola said businesses that want to participate in My Community Cares are being asked to commit to a one-week, in-house campaign.

“We will provide them with a campaign kit filled with all that they need to collect donations from their employees and clients.”

In the campaign kits, businesses will find a food donation box, a money collection box, envelopes and tax receipt request forms, and some posters.

Faiola said the food bank is in dire need of dish soap, tissues, ziplocks, shampoo, wipes, sugar, cooking oil, canned meats, and other similar items.


People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank in 2020. The food bank, through the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, has launched a new summer food drive aimed to increase donations at a time of year when they tend to drop. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
