Cloverdale Rodeo Association addresses Human Rights complaint

‘We want to ensure those employees and volunteers experience a respectful and inclusive environment’, says Rich Kitos

The Cloverdale Rodeo’s office is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds July 14, 2021. Allegations the Rodeo’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light July 13 after a “complaint” was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association has addressed the recent Human Rights complaint that was filed against them.

A press release on the Rodeo’s website July 26 said they received an appendix to the complaint (the same document the Cloverdale Reporter reported on July 13).

“To be clear, the Association has not received a copy of the complaint itself.”

SEE ALSO: Human Rights complaint filed against Rodeo Board

In the release, the Association said it takes the allegations against them in the appendix very seriously and they are “vigorously working” to gather all the information they can.

“The (Association) will respond fully within the process determined by the Human Rights Tribunal.”

The release then explains three steps the board has taken—prior to the filing of the Human Rights complaint—after an internal Human Resources investigation was undertaken in February of 2021 to address concerns at the time.

The release notes, “The general manager responsible was removed in February; a draft for Respectful Workplace Policy has been developed; a process for anonymous reporting of workplace concerns to an independent professional is included in that policy.”

The release also noted work is “ongoing to address” the recommendations from the Association’s internal Human Resources investigation.

“Throughout our history thousands of people, both young and old, have worked hard to make the Cloverdale Rodeo a proud community tradition,” Rich Kitos, Rodeo chair and VP of the Association, said in the release. “We want to ensure those employees and volunteers experience a respectful and inclusive environment in which each one of them is acknowledged for their valuable contribution.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo