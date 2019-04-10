Cloverdale ‘Ignite A Dream’ gala raises funds for Surrey scholarships

Good food, good company, and all for a good cause

The annual Ignite a Dream charity gala brought the best food, beer and wine to Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Tech campus in Cloverdale on Saturday, April 6.

The culinary offerings delighted the 300 or so in attendance, and all for a good cause. The event, organized by the Surrey Fire Fighter’s Charitable Society and KPU, raises money for Surrey students who have overcome adversity to pursue education.

“Ignite was a huge success,” said organizer Joel Neufeld. “As this is our sixth year, we have formed great relationships with local restaurants, wineries and breweries that keep coming out to serve and pour for our guests. It is a great date night for local residents that are looking to get the best food and drink all in one place.”

Local high-end restaurants, such as Uli’s and Tap, provided tastings; breweries, including Big Ridge and Central City, provided samples; and wineries, such as Chaberton Estate, Blasted Church and Masi, offered their best vintages.

Surrey singer-songwriter Ashley Pater and a trio of jazz musicians from the Kwantlen Polytechnic Music department provided live music as the perfect pairing to the evening.

“We are thrilled to have such fabulous partners working to support our students,” said Marlyn Graziano, vice-president of external affairs for KPU.

An organization such as “the firefighters society, who is so deeply ingrained in our community, and dedicated to the power of supporting students who have overcome adversity to pursue education, is fully aligned with what KPU does,” she said.

“The side benefit for us as well is that they help us introduce KPU Tech, and KPU, to people who wouldn’t otherwise come to campus,” she said. “It’s a win, win, win.”

A fundraising total was not available by Tuesday morning, as the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and KPU were still collecting donations. When the numbers are all in, a fundraising total will be posted to the event’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.

The 2018 gala raised more than $20,000 for the cause, which provided five $4,000 scholarships to Surrey students.



Ashley Pater plays for the crowd at the 2019 Ignite A Dream gala at KPU’s Tech campus in Cloverdale. (Ella Rogers / @ellarogers_photography)