Surrey firefighters to ‘Ignite a Dream’ for Surrey students at Cloverdale charity gala

Charity event on April 6 will support scholarships for Surrey students who overcome adversity

The 2018 Ignite a Dream gala took place at KPU Tech in Cloverdale. (Silvester Law / Surrey Fire Fighters)

The Surrey Fire Fighter’s Charitable Society and Kwantlen Polytechnic University will once again “Ignite a Dream” at an annual charity gala.

This year’s evening of wine tasting and culinary delights will take place on April 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Cloverdale KPU Tech Campus (5500 180 St).

The gala supports the Ignite a Dream educational awards, which provide scholarships to local students in need who have “shown great resiliency in overcoming adversity.” The charitable society works with KPU to select high school students who have overcome significant barriers, and provides them with scholarships of $4,000 to pursue an education at KPU.

Last year’s event raised more than $20,000 for the cause — a feat that organizers will try to surpass this year.

“Our hope is that [the students] become valued and contributing citizens who are agents of social change since education is the cornerstone of a healthy, vibrant community,” the society said in a press release.

For more information on the Ignite a Dream program, or to purchase tickets for the fundraiser, go to surreyfirefighters.com/ignite. Tickets are $60, and group rates are available. As the event features wine and beer tasting, attendees must be 19 or older.

—with files from Samantha Anderson



sasha.lakic@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter