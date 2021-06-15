Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen

Market to open June 20 after being closed since Nov. 2020

Outdoor vendors at the Cloverdale Flea Market are seen in this bird’s eye view image from the flea market’s Facebook page.

The Cloverdale Flea Market is reopening this Sunday.

In a press release, general manager Andy Janes announced the flea market would be open again on June 20, after being closed since November, 2020.

“We’re excited to finally be reopening after several months closed,” Janes said in the release.

“Over the last few months, we’ve received hundreds of calls, emails and messages wondering when we’d be open again.”

Janes said with the provincial health order changes, and approval of their safety plan from Fraser Health, the flea market was able to put all the wheels in motion to open up June 20.

“We’ve missed our flea market family and we’re looking forward to seeing our vendors and customers again.”

The flea market had been running for 47 years and more than 7 million customers have visited the market since its inception.

The Cloverdale Flea Market is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday and is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.



Cloverdale Fairgrounds