Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen June 28

The Cloverdale Flea Market is back.
“Opening June 28th,” reads a post to the Cloverdale Flea Market Facebook page. “This will be the outside area only. Please see our Covid-19 Safety plan.”
That Covid-19 Safety Plan, posted June 22 — also to their Facebook page, covers social distancing and sanitization.
Here is the plan in full:
Please do not enter the market, if you are experiencing a sore throat / fever / shortness of breath / coughing / flu like symptoms
Social Distancing and Sanitizing:
– We are limiting the number of customers in the market to 250 persons.
– Please make sure to keep 2-meter distance between our staff, vendors and others while shopping.
– We highly recommend all customers to wear masks.
– Every customer to use hand sanitizer when entering the market.
– Please ask vendors before handling products.
– All public touch points will be sanitized regularly throughout the day. This includes all counters, door handles, pin pads and washrooms
– Please pay attention to directional arrows on the ground. Traffic flow throughout the market is one-way.
– We will be constantly reminding customers on the PA system about social
distancing.
– Please avoid shopping in clusters.
The Cloverdale Flea Market is located at 6050 176 Street on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The market will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
