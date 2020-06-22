Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen June 28

Flea market to limit number of customer to 250 at a time

The Cloverdale Flea Market is reopening June 28. (Via Facebook)

The Cloverdale Flea Market is back.

“Opening June 28th,” reads a post to the Cloverdale Flea Market Facebook page. “This will be the outside area only. Please see our Covid-19 Safety plan.”

That Covid-19 Safety Plan, posted June 22 — also to their Facebook page, covers social distancing and sanitization.

Here is the plan in full:

Please do not enter the market, if you are experiencing a sore throat / fever / shortness of breath / coughing / flu like symptoms

Social Distancing and Sanitizing:

– We are limiting the number of customers in the market to 250 persons.

– Please make sure to keep 2-meter distance between our staff, vendors and others while shopping.

– We highly recommend all customers to wear masks.

– Every customer to use hand sanitizer when entering the market.

– Please ask vendors before handling products.

– All public touch points will be sanitized regularly throughout the day. This includes all counters, door handles, pin pads and washrooms

– Please pay attention to directional arrows on the ground. Traffic flow throughout the market is one-way.

– We will be constantly reminding customers on the PA system about social

distancing.

– Please avoid shopping in clusters.

The Cloverdale Flea Market is located at 6050 176 Street on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The market will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.



