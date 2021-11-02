Clayton Community Centre wins architecture award

The Clayton Community Centre is seen Jan. 26, 2021. The rec. centre was recently awarded a bronze medal for its architectural design. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Clayton Community Centre has been awarded a bronze medal for architectural design.

The City of Surrey announced the award win in a press release Nov. 1.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities (IAKS) recently announced the award winners for “exemplary sports and leisure architecture.” The Clayton Community Centre came in third out of 86 projects worldwide, taking home the bronze IOC IAKS Award.

SEE ALSO: City of Surrey officially opens Clayton Community Centre

SEE ALSO: Clayton Community Centre opening delayed again

“The IOC IAKS Award highlights exemplary buildings that integrate sustainability with innovation, strong functional planning and exceptional architectural design, and we are very pleased the Clayton Community Centre has received this prestigious recognition,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a press release.

“Many thanks to hcma architecture + design for bringing the City’s vision for this state-of-the-art community centre to life.”

Melissa Higgs, architect at hcma architecture + design, said the Clayton Community Centre is the first Passive House community centre in North America. A Passive House uses 90 per cent less energy to operate.

“The City of Surrey’s courageous vision for this project will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come,” Higgs said.

According to the release, the IOC IAKS Awards are “the most sought-after prizes for sports, leisure and recreational facilities.” The IOC IAKS Awards have been given out every two years since 1987.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ClaytonClayton Heights