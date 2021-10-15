City of Surrey to officially open the Clayton Community Centre

Rec. centre has been open since February

City employees leave the Clayton Community Centre Jan. 26, a few weeks before the building opened to the public after many delays. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Mayoral fanfare is coming to the Clayton Community Centre.

Despite being open since February 2021, the community centre will have its official opening Oct. 16.

“Media and the community are invited to join the City of Surrey for the official opening of the Clayton Community Centre,” city communications manager Amber Stowe said in a press release.

“The opening event will feature live entertainment, bulb planting, art activities, family games, displays by artists in residence Jude Campbell and Claire Moore, plus self-guided building tours.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with speeches set to occur at 1 p.m.

On the City of Surrey’s parks and rec page, it notes there will be many activities for the public to take part in, such as: ribbon cutting with mayor & council, entertainment, family games, art demonstrations, story time, black out poetry, button making, silkscreen printmaking, nature journals, lawn games, children’s stay and play, bulb planting, Vancouver Cantonese Opera demonstration, and self-guided building tours.

PASSIVE HOUSE

The Clayton facility was built as a Passive House. Originating in Germany, Passive House is a unique way to construct a building that uses “super insulation” combined with a complex ventilation system to drastically reduce a building’s energy consumption.

Fresh air is continuously sucked into a building and stale air is continuously forced out. While the stale air is being forced out, it is used to heat the incoming air, which minimizes heat loss.

According to Passive House Canada, the low-energy buildings “consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than conventional buildings.” This design includes being able to build houses without furnaces in cold climates.

The building was projected to cost $43.5 million — with Natural Resources Canada kicking in $1.3 million, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund gifting $175,000, and BC Hydro donating $30,000.

The first Passive House in Canada was constructed in Whistler for the 2010 Winter Olympics. Lost Lake PassivHaus was built to showcase the unique construction methods to the building community.

The Clayton Community Centre is located at 7155 187A Street.



