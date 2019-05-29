Challenger Baseball to host fundraiser this weekend

Two Challenger Baseball players take off from third base during a post-game dragon race. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program is hosting its annual fundraiser this weekend at Cloverdale Ball Park.

Challenger Baseball gives athletes with disabilities a chance to play baseball in an inclusive setting. The games are for the joy of it all — no score is kept, and every player has the chance to swing a bat, circle the bases and play games.

The fundraiser will help support the Cloverdale-based team pay for uniforms, a year-end party for the nearly 60 registered players, travel costs to the provincial jamboree in Kamloops, and the parking fees that the Surrey School Board charges the group to use the lot during the season.

Raffle tickets will be for sale on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, June 2, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Ball Park (17383 61A Ave). The draw will take place after the Challenger Baseball game on Sunday afternoon.

Draw winners could take home a $150 gift certificate for Michaud’s Salon and Spa, a $100 gift certificate for Brown’s Social House, a voucher for six dinners at The Henry, family fitness passes at the YMCA, a customized skateboard from Club 57, 10 admissions to Delta Force Paintball, free climbs at Project Climbing Centre, a round of golf for four at Northview Golf Course, or sports packages including BC Lions tickets, Vancouver Canadians tickets or a Canucks jersey. Many more Cloverdale-area businesses have donated prizes and gift baskets, and a grand prize of two WestJet plane tickets will also be available.

Tickets will be one for $2, three for $5, eight for $10, or 20 for $20.



