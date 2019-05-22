A Challenger Baseball player boots a ball while playing catch with his buddy. File photo

OUR VIEW: Challenger Baseball program in Surrey hits a home run

Challenger provides disabled athletes an opportunity to play baseball in an inclusive setting

Here’s a community program which we think hits a big home run.

The Challenger Baseball program in Cloverdale provides athletes who have disabilities an opportunity to play baseball in an inclusive setting.

It’s just for fun, with no score keeping, and everyone gets to play. In other words, no pressure, all pleasure.

How it works is each disabled player has an able-bodied pal to help them out. Roughly 60 players are registered for this season, with the program quadrupling in size since it began four years ago.

With success comes the need for more “buddies” to come out to Cloverdale Ball Park on Sunday afternoons to volunteer their help.

READ ALSO: Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program searches for more volunteers

Fresh air, exercise, wholesome fun, trying new things and helping others is the draw, and reward. Not to mention making new friends.

Also, Challenger Baseball volunteers are eligible to apply for a $10,000 scholarship. Last year, three “buddies” from the Cloverdale program were awarded one.

Those interested in volunteering for this worthwhile program can contact Jeff Sandes at 778-708-0196 or jeffsandes@shaw.ca.

And so, anyone looking to play a positive role in their community and another person’s life could do much worse on a Sunday afternoon.

As Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

When it comes to worthwhile community programs in Surrey, the Challenger Baseball program really plays ball.

Most Read