Back to school at Cloverdale Catholic

Clive Heah, principal of Cloverdale Catholic School, performs crossing guard duties on the first day of the new school year. Classes ended at noon on the first day. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Students at Cloverdale Catholic were let out at noon on their first day back to classes Sept. 7. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Principal Clive Heah performed crossing guard duties on the first day back to classes at Cloverdale Catholic School Sept. 7.

Staff and students enjoyed an early dismissal on the first day, as classes were let out at noon.

