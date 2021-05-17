Students at Cloverdale Catholic School play for residents of Bethshan Gardens

Students from Cloverdale Catholic School sit on school grounds while they play music for residents of Bethshan Gardens. So far students from every grade have played for the seniors in a series of music performances. (Photo submitted: Clive Heah) Students from Cloverdale Catholic School sit on school grounds while they play music for residents of Bethshan Gardens, which is across the street from the school. So far students from every grade have played for the seniors in a series of music performances. (Photo submitted: Clive Heah) Music teacher Janine Mar leads students from Cloverdale Catholic School in a musical performance for seniors at Bethshan Gardens. (Photo submitted: Clive Heah)

It’s been music to the ears for seniors at Cloverdale’s Bethshan Gardens for three weeks running.

That’s because students from Cloverdale Catholic School have been playing songs for them in a series of performances.

“The students have been learning songs on the xylophones, djembe drums and other percussion instruments and were very excited to perform for an audience,” principal Clive Heah said via email.

Music teacher Janine Mar launched the performances at the beginning of May.

“We have had all grades perform once and plan to continue on sunny days so the seniors have an opportunity to get out and hear some music,” added Heah.



