Tickets now on sale for Clovie Awards gala

Cloverdale’s business excellence awards to be handed out Nov. 16

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)

Tickets for the seventh annual Clovie Awards gala are going quickly, says Scott Wheatley.

Wheatley, the executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, said he’s already sold out half the venue. This year the gala will be held at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club Nov. 16.

“Ticket sales are moving at light speed and I expect the event to completely sell out.”

The evening will start with a private reception for all the finalists, Wheatley added, before the main dinner and awards ceremony. He said Ben Dunnill will provide musical entertainment for the evening.

“He’s a jazz musician and he is well-regarded.”

Wheatley noted the annual online auction that accompanies the Clovie Awards will open for bidding Oct. 26. A link can be found by visiting theclovies.com and clicking on “auction.”

“The online auction will have many items to bid on,” explained Wheatley. “However, our three big ticket items will open for bidding online and then the bidding on those items will conclude in a live auction at the actual award ceremony.”

The starting bids for those three items in the live auction will begin at the highest bid they received in the online portion of the bidding. One of those big ticket items is an autographed Bobby Orr hockey stick that is set in a frame along with several pictures.

Wheatley said Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club is a fabulous venue and he thinks anyone who’s visiting Hazelmere for the first time will fall instantly in love with the place.

“It’s a beautiful facility,” he added. “It’s nestled in a forest. It’s an older building, so the decor is classical, made of wood, more traditional.”

The Clovie Awards celebrate business success in Clayton, Cloverdale, and Campbell Heights.

Tickets can be purchased on theclovies.com and early bird pricing is in effect until Oct. 26.



