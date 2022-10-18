The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)

Cloverdale Chamber names Clovie Awards finalists for 2022

Surrey’s most prestigious business awards to be handed out Nov. 16 at Hazelmere G&TC

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce has named its Clovie Awards finalists for 2022.

Executive director Scotty Wheatley made the announcement at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon Oct. 18. (See list of nominees below.)

“This year, we received more than 150 nominations from members of our business community,” said Wheatley. “Our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high caliber of the submissions.”

Wheatley will now send the nominee names out to this year’s three judges. They will then decide on the winner for each category.

The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club.

Money raised through the Clovies helps fund the Chamber’s programs, business services, and the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.

Wheatley said more than 200 business and community leaders attend the Clovies each year. Along with the awarding of the shiny-green Clovie trophies, the night also features “a live and silent auction, on-site entertainment, and a gourmet dinner.”

This year the emcee is Bruce Hayne.

Tickets can be purchased on theclovies.com and early bird pricing is in effect until Oct. 26.

*****

NOMINEES

Here are this year’s categories and nominees:

Business Excellence Large Business (20+ Employees)

Honours a larger business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

• Atkinson Landscaping

• Charcoal & Woodz

• Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Center

• MacMillan Tucker & Mackay

Business Excellence Medium Business (10 – 19 Employees)

Honours a medium business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

• Cloverdale Pharmasave

• Golf & Fraser – Cloverdale

• Surrey Digital Printing

Business Excellence Small Business (1-9 EMPLOYEES)

*Retail

Honours a small business that sells goods and merchandise directly to consumers whether through a bricks and mortar storefront or online.

• Clothesline Consignment

• Spent Grounds Coffee Roasters

• Thrive Greenery and Gifts

*Hospitality

Honours a small business within the service industry including lodging, food and drink service, theme parks, transportation, hotels, restaurants and bars.

• Glenwood Pizza and Curry House

• Mainland Whisky

• Tommie’s Jerk

*Professional services

Honours a business in the service sector requiring special training and may require holding professional degrees and licenses.

• GoTo Promotions

• Northwood Home Inspections

• Uptown Business Machines Inc

*Trades & crafts

Honours a small business that offers products or services that require special skills, training, knowledge, and ability.

• Mama Marzia

• Vinoscenti Vineyards

• Zealous Art

*Health & wellness

Honours a small business that promotes physical and mental wellbeing such as healthy eating, personal care and beauty, nutrition and weight-loss, meditation, spa retreats, workplace wellness and wellness tourism.

• Catalyst Kinetics Medical Group – South Surrey

• eye.OPTOMETRY

• The Nest Cloverdale Integrative Health

New Business of the Year

Honours a “start-up” with a minimum of six (6) months to a maximum of twenty-four (24) months since incorporation and is achieving outstanding results in a short period of time.

• Coating Titan

• Connies Cucina

• Sign Gypsies

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Recognizes a young “rising star”, 39 years of age or younger with entrepreneurial instincts, who is making a difference within his/her organization and the community

• Tyler Dennis, MacMillan Tucker & Mackay

• Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music

• Raveena Oberoi, Just Cakes Bakeshop

Citizenship Excellence Award

Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.

• Alan Clegg

• Sue Dawkins

• Bill Van Geemen

Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year

Honours a non-profit organization, which may include a charity, community association or society, that is making significant strides within its sphere of influence and adding value to the community. • B.C. Vintage Truck Museum

• Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association

• Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation

• SuperChefs Cookery for Kids

Philanthropic Business Excellence

Honours a for profit organization that donates time, money, experience, skills or talent to help improve our community.

• Lotus Terminals Ltd

• MYBC Consulting

• Trademark Properties

Excellence in Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity

Honours an organization that has made commitments to address societal disparity and injustice, and established or expanded diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for their current and future workforce.

• Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Center

• Universal Access Design

• Silver Icing

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year

Recognizes an individual with proven business acumen, who promotes the community at every opportunity and is an inspirational leader within his/her organization.

• Jared Cotterill, Surrey Digital Printing

• Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music

• James Harper, McDonald’s – Cloverdale


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdalelocal business

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Trick-or-treat for dogs planned for Halloween afternoon in White Rock

Just Posted

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)
Cloverdale Chamber names Clovie Awards finalists for 2022

Volunteers pack meals for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Mobile Meals program. CCK is expanding its program to add clients after White Rock Meals On Wheels closed down after 51 years. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen expanding its Mobile Meals program

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke and Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photos)
Farnworth says Surrey can submit ‘untransitioning” police plan

Students of Surrey Schools Welcome Centre with Canucks mascot Fin at the game on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
Free ‘suite’ welcome at Canucks game for new-to-Canada students in Surrey school program