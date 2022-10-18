Cloverdale Chamber names Clovie Awards finalists for 2022

Surrey’s most prestigious business awards to be handed out Nov. 16 at Hazelmere G&TC

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce has named its Clovie Awards finalists for 2022.

Executive director Scotty Wheatley made the announcement at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon Oct. 18. (See list of nominees below.)

“This year, we received more than 150 nominations from members of our business community,” said Wheatley. “Our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high caliber of the submissions.”

Wheatley will now send the nominee names out to this year’s three judges. They will then decide on the winner for each category.

The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club.

Money raised through the Clovies helps fund the Chamber’s programs, business services, and the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.

Wheatley said more than 200 business and community leaders attend the Clovies each year. Along with the awarding of the shiny-green Clovie trophies, the night also features “a live and silent auction, on-site entertainment, and a gourmet dinner.”

This year the emcee is Bruce Hayne.

Tickets can be purchased on theclovies.com and early bird pricing is in effect until Oct. 26.

*****

NOMINEES

Here are this year’s categories and nominees:

Business Excellence Large Business (20+ Employees)

Honours a larger business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

• Atkinson Landscaping

• Charcoal & Woodz

• Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Center

• MacMillan Tucker & Mackay

—

Business Excellence Medium Business (10 – 19 Employees)

Honours a medium business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

• Cloverdale Pharmasave

• Golf & Fraser – Cloverdale

• Surrey Digital Printing

—

Business Excellence Small Business (1-9 EMPLOYEES)

*Retail

Honours a small business that sells goods and merchandise directly to consumers whether through a bricks and mortar storefront or online.

• Clothesline Consignment

• Spent Grounds Coffee Roasters

• Thrive Greenery and Gifts

—

*Hospitality

Honours a small business within the service industry including lodging, food and drink service, theme parks, transportation, hotels, restaurants and bars.

• Glenwood Pizza and Curry House

• Mainland Whisky

• Tommie’s Jerk

—

*Professional services

Honours a business in the service sector requiring special training and may require holding professional degrees and licenses.

• GoTo Promotions

• Northwood Home Inspections

• Uptown Business Machines Inc

—

*Trades & crafts

Honours a small business that offers products or services that require special skills, training, knowledge, and ability.

• Mama Marzia

• Vinoscenti Vineyards

• Zealous Art

—

*Health & wellness

Honours a small business that promotes physical and mental wellbeing such as healthy eating, personal care and beauty, nutrition and weight-loss, meditation, spa retreats, workplace wellness and wellness tourism.

• Catalyst Kinetics Medical Group – South Surrey

• eye.OPTOMETRY

• The Nest Cloverdale Integrative Health

—

New Business of the Year

Honours a “start-up” with a minimum of six (6) months to a maximum of twenty-four (24) months since incorporation and is achieving outstanding results in a short period of time.

• Coating Titan

• Connies Cucina

• Sign Gypsies

—

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Recognizes a young “rising star”, 39 years of age or younger with entrepreneurial instincts, who is making a difference within his/her organization and the community

• Tyler Dennis, MacMillan Tucker & Mackay

• Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music

• Raveena Oberoi, Just Cakes Bakeshop

—

Citizenship Excellence Award

Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.

• Alan Clegg

• Sue Dawkins

• Bill Van Geemen

—

Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year

Honours a non-profit organization, which may include a charity, community association or society, that is making significant strides within its sphere of influence and adding value to the community. • B.C. Vintage Truck Museum

• Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association

• Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation

• SuperChefs Cookery for Kids

—

Philanthropic Business Excellence

Honours a for profit organization that donates time, money, experience, skills or talent to help improve our community.

• Lotus Terminals Ltd

• MYBC Consulting

• Trademark Properties

—

Excellence in Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity

Honours an organization that has made commitments to address societal disparity and injustice, and established or expanded diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for their current and future workforce.

• Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Center

• Universal Access Design

• Silver Icing

—

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year

Recognizes an individual with proven business acumen, who promotes the community at every opportunity and is an inspirational leader within his/her organization.

• Jared Cotterill, Surrey Digital Printing

• Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music

• James Harper, McDonald’s – Cloverdale



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdalelocal business