Bats of Fury: Cloverdale U15 team wins fastpitch nationals

The U15 Cloverdale Fury are seen right after winning a national title Aug. 7. The Fury beat the Surrey Storm in the final 11-4. (Image via Softball Canada)
Girls outscored opponents 87-17 on way to victory

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022
FILE - This file photo taken March 16, 2014 shows a general view of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. A law has come into force in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them. The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday. (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)

New Scottish law makes period products free for all
Hundreds of pot shops to receive deliveries after cyberattack on partner: OCS

Hundreds of pot shops to receive deliveries after cyberattack on partner: OCS
10 summer stops for your Kootenay vacay

10 summer stops for your Kootenay vacay

A Canada Border Services Agency officer speaks to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, August 9, 2021. One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada’s border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street as the city works to clear tents from a sprawling homeless encampment in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. People living in a growing street encampment along a busy street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside have been handed notices advising that the tents and other structures are about to be removed. The city’s fire chief issued an order last month requiring the tents be cleared because of an extreme fire safety hazard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Threatening flyers distributed throughout Vancouver tent encampment: police
Gas prices are displayed in Carleton Place, Ont., on May 17, 2022. Statistics Canada will release its July reading of the consumer price index this morning. Economists are expecting inflation already peaked given the significant decline in gas prices since June. RBC is forecasting the year-over-year inflation rate fell from 8.1 per cent in June to 7.7 per cent in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in July as gas prices fall
(The Canadian Press)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver against the Coastal GasLink pipeline
Video
Screenshot from Fraser Valley Rose Farm Youtube video.

VIDEO: Lonely B.C. duck follows humans around after coyotes kill her friends

The Afro Caribbean Cultural Summerfest of Surrey kicked off its inaugural celebration on Saturday, August 13 for a two-day event. Musical stylings of the Caribbean band, The Sweet Pan Steel Band was enjoyed by many on Sunday afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo)

VIDEO: Surrey’s first Afro Caribbean Summerfest a success in representation, cultural appreciation

Author Salman Rushdie poses for a photo as he promotes the movie “Midnight’s Children” during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack

Canadian jazz piano impresario Oscar Peterson sits at a piano in a television studio in a January 26, 1963, handout photo. Peterson is the subject of the documentary “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” which premieres Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives Radio-Canada, Andre Le Coz,

Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin

More Videos 

News
Water will be handed out at White Rock's cooling centre today (Tuesday) to help people stay safe in the hot weather. (Pixabay photo)

Cooling and water-misting stations open in White Rock as temperatures rise

Reserved areas in the city are open for residents to stay cool and hydrated

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard

Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel

There are only 74 southern resident killer whales remaining

More in News 

Most Read

 

Community
This iconic vintage British sports car, a Morgan, was a people’s choice contender at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum hosts 21st Annual Car Show

The Donaldson family of Bradner Farms has received the Century Farm Award from the provincial government. (Photo from Bradner Farms)

Abbotsford family honoured for more than 100 years of farming

Bradner Farms celebrates 4 generations of farming with provincial award

More in Community 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here
Obituaries

Sadley John Shindruk

Feb 14th, 2022

Peter E. Ewert

Jan 9th, 2022

William ‘Bill’ Wieler

Dec 21st, 2021

Carolyn Dorothy Budd-Goertzen

Dec 2nd, 2021

Robert Petrie

Nov 3rd, 2021

Mary Charlton

Oct 20th, 2021

See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

Sports
Ellia Green with his partner Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts and their daughter Waitui pose in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Green, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics, has transitioned to male. The 29-year-old, Fiji-born Green is going public in a video at an international summit aimed at ending transphobia and homophobia in sport. The summit is being hosted in Ottawa as part of the Bingham Cup rugby tournament. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition

Australian rugby star hopes speaking out helps end transphobia and homophobia in sport

Team Quebec’s Olivier Rioux plays in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 16-year-old Terrebonne, Quebec native is 7-foot-6 and recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest teen in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Ontario leads Canada Summer Games with most golds, most medals

Ontario has the most gold with 40

More in Sports 

Trending Now
This image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service shows a closeup of a mosquito on human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP)

How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes

Eliminating these biting pests from your yard will not adversely affect the ecosystem

Photographers capture images at Chilliwack Flight Fest, a free air show, on Aug. 17, 2014. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 is World Photography Day and Aviation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20

World Photography Day, Gay Uncles Day, Tattoo Removal Day all coming up this week

More in Trending Now 

Entertainment
A sample of the materials Barb Brown used for her latest show at the Showcase Gallery, It’s Practice, Over and Over Again. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

PHOTOS: Canim Lake-based musicians immortalized in sketches

Barb Brown has captured several Canim Lake musicians on paper

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday’s accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries sustained in LA car crash

Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas

More in Entertainment 

Opinion

Surrey council chambers in city hall. (File photo)

OUR VIEW: Whale of a story for Surrey council, KTRIS

Safe Surrey Coalition majority refused to apologize to seven KTRIS members for barring them from participating in council meetings last year

    Frank Bucholtz

    AND FRANKLY: Surrey citizens owed an explanation on police transition

    Questions remain over lengthy switchover, where SPS officers will come from

      eEdition

      Cloverdale Reporter, Aug 11

      Recent Issues

       

      More in Opinion 

      Life
      Sarah Grant, Lia Crowe photography

      Life.Style.Etc.

      Sarah Grant, Founder & Lead Organizer, Be.neat Studio

        Train Station Pub - Lia Crowe photography

        Flavour train

        It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub

          More in Life 

          Impress
          Surrey’s Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage welcomes anyone to join their expert team.

          ‘We’d love to have you’ Surrey plumber encourages women to join the trade

          As many people are likely aware, the shortage of tradespeople in B.C.…

            While the overall percentage of COVID patients who experienced ear-related issues is unknown, research suggests the virus can infect the inner ear and cause hearing and balance issues.

            Case Study: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Infecting the Inner Ear

            A recent study from MIT and Massachusetts Eye and Ear explored Covid-19…

              More in Impress 

              national-marketplace
              main

              Stage 4 Stomach Cancer: Available Treatment Methods

              Treatment at the fourth stage of gastric cancer aims to prolong the…

                 

                More in national-marketplace 