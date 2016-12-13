- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
Bats of Fury: Cloverdale U15 team wins fastpitch nationals
Girls outscored opponents 87-17 on way to victory
-
The Latest
-
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown
-
Brewhalla beer and music fest coming to Cloverdale
-
5 Surrey talks in TED’s global video spotlight as TEDxSurrey looks for more ‘valuable and timely ideas’
-
White Rock author’s book draws readers into world of danger
-
BC Green Party announces candidate in Surrey South byelection
Video
News
Cooling and water-misting stations open in White Rock as temperatures rise
Reserved areas in the city are open for residents to stay cool and hydrated
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel
There are only 74 southern resident killer whales remaining
-
Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam
-
International support for miners rescue was ‘heartwarming,’ says company president
-
Suspicious death of man, 51, in Castlegar being probed as a homicide
-
RCMP fatally shoot man near Kamloops following alleged abduction of child, woman
-
Reservation system crashes as drivers face hours-long waits at BC Ferries
Most Read
-
Brewhalla beer and music fest coming to Cloverdale
-
Boa constrictor found in yard, moved to Surrey rescue centre is likely an escaped pet
-
BC Green Party announces candidate in Surrey South byelection
-
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown
-
Surrey rally to take aim at gangs and drugs Thursday at city hall, Holland Park
Community
Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event
R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum hosts 21st Annual Car Show
Abbotsford family honoured for more than 100 years of farming
Bradner Farms celebrates 4 generations of farming with provincial award
-
QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun
-
Proud and Confident: South Surrey UNITI members of culinary school take to graduation stage
-
For $20 each, only Surrey residents can buy the city’s trees to help grow the urban forest
-
Longtime resident donates over $197K to Delta Hospital ER
-
ALEX HOUSE: Belonging at a time of alienation
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Obituaries
Sadley John Shindruk
Feb 14th, 2022
Peter E. Ewert
Jan 9th, 2022
William ‘Bill’ Wieler
Dec 21st, 2021
Carolyn Dorothy Budd-Goertzen
Dec 2nd, 2021
Robert Petrie
Nov 3rd, 2021
Mary Charlton
Oct 20th, 2021
Sports
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
Australian rugby star hopes speaking out helps end transphobia and homophobia in sport
Ontario leads Canada Summer Games with most golds, most medals
Ontario has the most gold with 40
-
Surrey’s Gardiner on Team Canada against U.S., months after winning national title with Ohio State
-
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win
-
Quebec’s Olivier Rioux, world’s tallest teen, chasing hoops dream at Canada Games
-
John Murray named new strength and conditioning coach for Abbotsford Canucks
-
Young Surrey golfers earn wins on Maple Leaf Junior Tour
Trending Now
How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes
Eliminating these biting pests from your yard will not adversely affect the ecosystem
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20
World Photography Day, Gay Uncles Day, Tattoo Removal Day all coming up this week
-
Chilliwack Sunflower Festival now open with 50 varieties of vibrant, towering flowers
-
Rare white orca from California spotted taking a big family trip to B.C.
-
You can own your own private B.C. island for $2.9M
-
Look up! Perseid meteor shower and supermoon a double-whammy in B.C. skies
-
Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm
Entertainment
PHOTOS: Canim Lake-based musicians immortalized in sketches
Barb Brown has captured several Canim Lake musicians on paper
Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries sustained in LA car crash
Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas
-
Diner set on fire for new Hilary Swank TV show
-
As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal
-
B.C. teen singer performs new single on ‘The Tonight Show’
-
Play time: Surrey theatre companies line up comedies, musicals, monologues this fall/winter
-
Actors say hazards of voice-over work in video games should be recognized
Opinion
OUR VIEW: Whale of a story for Surrey council, KTRIS
Safe Surrey Coalition majority refused to apologize to seven KTRIS members for barring them from participating in council meetings last year
AND FRANKLY: Surrey citizens owed an explanation on police transition
Questions remain over lengthy switchover, where SPS officers will come from
eEdition
Life
Life.Style.Etc.
Sarah Grant, Founder & Lead Organizer, Be.neat Studio
Flavour train
It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub
Impress
sponsored
‘We’d love to have you’ Surrey plumber encourages women to join the trade
As many people are likely aware, the shortage of tradespeople in B.C.…
sponsored
Case Study: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Infecting the Inner Ear
A recent study from MIT and Massachusetts Eye and Ear explored Covid-19…
- sponsored
Local high school students raise $10K for Ukraine
- sponsored
Even before moving in, cohousing provides community
- sponsored
Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour
- sponsored
Get a head start on a rewarding new career!
- sponsored
Surrey Board of Trade welcomes four new directors
national-marketplace
sponsored
Stage 4 Stomach Cancer: Available Treatment Methods
Treatment at the fourth stage of gastric cancer aims to prolong the…