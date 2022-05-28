B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Just Posted

Stacey Northey makes a turn during barrel racing at Langley Riders arena in 2020. According to rodeocanada.com, an entity called Valley West Stampede Society, led by former Cloverdale Rodeo board executive Rich Kitos, is set to bring a rodeo to Langley in September. (Ron McCarthy/Special to Black Press Media)
Local rodeo set for Labour Day weekend

Outside Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on nearly $18M in road contracts related to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

Quilts by the Marvelous Makers group to support Ukraine, and displaced Ukrainians, as displayed at White Rock Library during May. Contributed photo
SIGHTLINES: Quilts and concerts among attractions coming to Semiahmoo Peninsula

Signage promoting inclusivity in housing was removed from property at 151 Street and 20 Avenue last year after Surrey council rejected the Harmony Apartments proposal. (Doug Tennant twitter photo)
South Surrey project rejection revisited in Business Excellence Awards speech