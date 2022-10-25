A woman walks past a Halloween shop in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a shock campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch their sexy nurse costumes for real uniforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

Campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed, present realistic image

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

RELATED: Best last minute & affordable Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?

Halloweennursesexual harassment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)
Tickets now on sale for Clovie Awards gala

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke, Annis want review done of Surrey council’s contentious Oct. 3 land use meeting

A member of a police gang task force escorts an arrested man to a police vehicle. (File photo)
For parents, gang-prevention workshops in Surrey start tonight (Tuesday)

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott – Vancouver Delta attached to the recently-opened Cascades Casino Delta is scheduled to open at the end of November or the early part of December, depending on when construction is completed and the necessary permits needed to open are obtained. (James Smith photo)
New hotel attached to Delta casino slated to open next month

Pop-up banner image