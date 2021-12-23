Olivia Jackson recounts her adventure with ‘a grinch’ Wednesday, Dec. 22. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks girl finds the Grinch before Christmas

‘The Grinch hates Christmas,’ says six-year-old Olivia Jackson

A little girl in Grand Forks, B.C. wanted to find the Grinch before Christmas, so a family friend brought her to one atop the West Kootenay city’s Observation Mountain.

Six-year-old Olivia Jackson and Frank Phipps went on their quest Monday, Dec. 20, finding the green Christmas character at the summit.

While Olivia has a brilliant imagination, she has difficulty covering long distances. But everything came together when Olivia’s aunt, Sam Popoff, reached out to her hiking buddy, Phipps.

Phipps, who’d never met young Olivia, volunteered to carry her on his back as followed green “Grinch tracks” up the steep slope.

“She believes that the Grinch lives up at the star,” he told The Gazette, referring to the mountaintop tower bearing a giant star that can be seen from the valley floor when it lights up at night.

Olivia’s mom Sandy said Monday’s excursion had been her daughter’s first-ever hike.

“She’s been into The Grinch for the last couple years, but this year, she started asking if she could hike up and find him.”

Phipps’ efforts went a long way to making Olivia’s Christmas bright.

“It’s been a struggle for her because she has special needs. So it made the experience so much more exciting for her,” Sandy explained.

Christmas, of course, is a time where anything can happen. So long as you believe.

 

