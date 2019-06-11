A musical performance on the main stage at Canada Place in Vancouver on July 1, 2018. (Canada Place)

What to expect on July 1 at Canada Place

Food trucks, kids zones, live music and fireworks!

This year’s Canada Day celebrations at Canada Place and Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver will feature musical acts, food trucks, axe-throwing, a new kids’ zone, and of course, the big fireworks show.

A citizenship ceremony kicks off the day at 9:30 a.m. to welcome 60 new Canadians.

The music starts at 12 p.m., with musical acts reflecting Canadian talent and diversity, such as DiRTY RADiO, Old Soul Rebel, Blonde Diamond (formerly Youngblood), James Jones, and the Royal Academy of Bhangra. The self-described “subcontinental pop” group, Delhi to Dublin, takes the main stage to perform blends of South Asian, folk and electronic beats at 5:30 p.m.

Activities, meanwhile, like the Canadian Forces Zone or the new kids’ zone with a pop-up planetarium, are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Never been camping before and don’t know where to start? Let the Parks Canada crew show you the basics, or try your hand at axe-throwing, at the Picnic Plaza.

The fireworks start at 10:30 p.m. The food trucks will be open right up until showtime.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Henry, an avalanche rescue dog in B.C., featured in ‘Superpower Dogs’ documentary

Just Posted

How students grapple with growth at Surrey’s most crowded high school

FIRST IN SERIES: A look at what life’s like for teens at two schools at different ends of the spectrum

Crown stays nine charges for Smugglers Inn owner, trial date set

Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada, to go to trial in January on 21 charges

‘Goodbye legion 229’: Demolition of Whalley Legion building begins

The $312-million Surrey Legion Veterans Village project is to be built in its place

Cloverdale-Langley City MP weighs in on single-use plastics ban

Feds announced Monday that some single-use plastics will be phased out in Canada by 2021

Surrey studio the hub for televised Canadians baseball games starting Saturday

Six home games involving the Vancouver minor-league team to be shown on Sportsnet this summer

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

160 jobs lost as B.C. OSB plant announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Henry, an avalanche rescue dog in B.C., featured in ‘Superpower Dogs’ documentary

Border Collie Henry, 5, and owner Ian Bunbury help save avalanche victims in Whistler, B.C.

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Most Read