VIDEO: Tennessee father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation

The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch

One father might not know what his 19-month-old son is saying, but he seems to know what he means.

The Leaf Chronicle reports a video showing Tennessee comedian DJ Pryor and his son Kingston has gone viral.

The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch. Pryor’s wife recorded the moment about a month ago, after they watched the season finale of “Empire.” But, she posted the video on Facebook earlier this week and it racked up more than one million views.

The father says his son appeared to be inspired by the television show and he simply filled in the blanks with what he thought the boy might be saying.

He says he plans to use the conversation in his future stand-up comedy routines.

___

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

The Associated Press

Previous story
20 things we bet you didn’t know about the Franklin Expedition

Just Posted

Sales, prices of Cloverdale townhouses and apartments dropped in May

Apartment prices dropped 20 per cent between May 2018 and May 2019

B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey teen mentoring fellow child amputees

Aimee Brennan, 17, of Fleetwood has spent her life helping others

Surrey Eagles continue busy offseason with flurry of trades

BC Hockey League team acquires Christophe Tellier, Juliano Santalucia and Jimmy Darby

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Three vehicles flee scene of shooting at unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Driver nabbed going 53 km/h over speed limit has car impounded by RCMP

Mission police have made local traffic concerns one of the priorities for 2019

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Most Read