Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, cuts a cake to celebrate 30 years since the facility opened, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary

Science World opened its doors 30 years ago, on May 6, 1989

Science World marked its 30th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate, staff attempted to complete 30 science experiments in under five minutes.

Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, also cut the birthday cake to mark the occasion.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby’s name
Next story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Search launched for Surrey’s new Poet Laureate, for two-year term

July 2 deadline set for submissions; candidate to start work in the fall

OUR VIEW: Real vaping solution is attitudinal

If abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power

Bayside Sharks edge Abbotsford for men’s Div. 1 rugby title

South Surrey/White Rock side wins provincial crown one year after losing in the final

UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect after two fires set in one hour at Cloverdale condos

Couch, dumpster set alight at Clover Park Gardens Monday night

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Most Read