VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking in each other’s faces says he’s no stranger to the animals, but was shocked by what he saw.

“I knew right away it was going to be a rare, special capture,” said Ed Trist, who lives off the grid in the northern reaches of Ontario.

Lynx are normally skittish, he noted, so he was surprised that the creatures stuck around after he, his girlfriend and his 11-year-old daughter came across them while driving their ATV down a logging road on Friday evening.

The videos — one shot by Trist, one by his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking, their foreheads nearly touching.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Trist likened the sound to that of children yelling.

At one point in the video, one of the cats takes a swipe at the other, but neither backs down.

“This is so frickin’ cool,” Trist can be heard saying in the video. “This is so cool! Who runs into this?”

Neither Trist nor his daughter was scared, he said, noting that they were both “used to it.”

“I see them often, but just brief glimpses,” he said.

Trist said the cats were still at it when he left after about 10 minutes of watching, so he doesn’t know which one came out on top in the non-violent faceoff.

By early Tuesday, the videos had together amassed more than 12 million views and drawn attention from around the world.

Trist said he’s been fielding calls from Australia, Germany and the U.K.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey trades program donating dog houses to SPCA

Continuing Education Trades Discovery students, based out of Queen Elizabeth Secondary, built the dog houses from scratch

Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

Overall, more than 21,000 people came to the rodeo over the four days

Instructional league for girls starts in Surrey this Saturday

Baseball program aims to let young girls know that softball isn’t their only option

Search warrant underway at White Rock apartment complex

One arrested in 1300-block of George Street.

2018 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

Conference examines how churches should response to sexual misconduct

#ChurchToo event takes place May 25 and 26 in Abbotsford

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution

5 to start your day

Cloverdale Rodeo a rousing success, man arrested in East Van shooting and more

You can now tap your credit card to take public transit

TransLink unveils new feature ahead of busy tourist season

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

    The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

  • 5 to start your day

    Cloverdale Rodeo a rousing success, man arrested in East Van shooting and more