After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (special to Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News)

VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Alanna Wadhwani said it started out as a favour to a friend, who wanted a custom Christmas ornament that reflected the “poopy” nature of 2020.

Wadhwani, a Maple Ridge resident, came up with a handcrafted Christmas tree decoration that shows a dog doing what dogs do, with the result labelled “2020.”

She’d made a few extra, so she offered them for sale online.

“I got a pretty big response,” Wadhwani told Black Press Media.

“It just blew up.”

In the first 24 hours alone, there were 300 orders.

Now, Wadhwani, her husband and three sons have been busy making the dog ornaments, assembling them at a dining table, along with a new cat-inspired design in a similar vein.

“We’ve got a factory going,” Wadhwani laughed.

“We’re elbows deep in dog doo.”

She is still taking orders through the made4U.ca website under “Dog Poop 2020 ornament.”

Wadhwani thinks the reason the ornaments are a hit is because the decorations struck a chord in people who are coping with a difficult year, and how it all feels, well…

“Everyone can agree, that some time you stepped in dog poo,” Wadhwani summed up.

With the success of the dog-themed ornaments created by Maple Ridge’s Alanna Wadhwani, why not a cat? (special to Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News)

Most Read