VIDEO: Campbell River construction workers help build the best birthday ever

Phil Hillier is joined by dad Chris in the digger at a Campbell River construction site for Phil’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorPhil Hillier is joined by dad Chris in the digger at a Campbell River construction site for Phil’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
From left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorFrom left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nicole Hillier (left) reached out on Facebook asking for construction crews who would be interested in singing her son Phil happy birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorNicole Hillier (left) reached out on Facebook asking for construction crews who would be interested in singing her son Phil happy birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Phil Hillier (right) high fives a construction worker on Hillier’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorPhil Hillier (right) high fives a construction worker on Hillier’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Phil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorPhil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

A Campbell River construction crew made sure a local youngster’s birthday was one to remember this year.

To celebrate her son Phil’s third birthday, Nicole Hillier reached out on Facebook to any local construction crews who would be willing to sing him happy birthday.

“He loves construction and all things mechanical,” Hillier said.

The family has a habit of going riding around either by car or bike to where ever there’s work being done so Phil can take a look.

“Why not ask?” Hillier thought.

The crew in question from Akers Property Solutions was working on a site on Evergreen Road. Hillier said the crew member who responded to her post, Ryan Clark, had kids of his own and understood how much it would mean for Phil.

The Hillier family met the crew on site on Wednesday afternoon. The crew came out to meet Phil and give him a high five. They then showed off an excavator, and even let Phil and his dad Chris sit inside and check out all the buttons.

The crew then gathered around and sang “Happy Birthday” to Phil and gave him a birthday present. After a few more photos and jokes about how Phil was going to be the next new hire at the site, the construction crew went on with their day and the Hillier family headed home after what turned out to be a birthday to remember.

RELATED: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand.

Campbell River’s New Year’s baby comes two weeks early


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Previous story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.
Next story
B.C. photographer’s bald eagle photo Canada’s choice for international contest

Just Posted

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Hundreds Attend TEDx Surrey event Jan. 21 at Bell theatre

A bull rider is seen at the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo, the last rodeo held on the Fairgrounds. Gerry Spielmacher, rodeo association past president, said the planning for the 2023 rodeo is in full swing. (Cloverdale Reporter file photo)
Rodeo planning ‘well under way’ for 2023

A new City of Surrey budget consultation session has been added at the Cloverdale Rec Centre on Jan. 21. (Image via Surrey.ca)
Budget consultation session added in Cloverdale

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year event walk through Cloverdale Feb. 26 in support of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser supports Cloverdale Community Kitchen