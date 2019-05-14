Utah zoo’s polar bear chills out with ice cubes

The three-year-old polar bear enjoys a nice ice bath

There is nothing like a nice ice cold bath when you’re a giant polar bear.

For three-year-old Norah of Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is just what the doctor ordered after the polar bear underwent surgery to repair a broken humerus bone.

READ MORE: London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

Hogle Zoo shared a video of Norah to their Facebook page recently in which the bear can be seen enjoying rolling around in the ice cubes under the shade of her enclosure.

“Our sweet girl is healing beautifully,” stated the Hogle Zoo. “Her surgical team studied the X-rays and are thrilled her bone is healing nicely and the metal looks to be in great shape. Because of this, and her training ‘rehab’ sessions with keepers, she’s been given access to a small outside holding yard.”

READ MORE: North American parents eschew nicknames despite royal fondness for Archie, experts say

Norah still can be seen by visitors to the zoo but it is being reported that she is a very playful bear who loves her added outdoor enrichment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feeling peckish? McDonald’s launches fish and chips meal across Canada
Next story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Most Read