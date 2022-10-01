Isaac Bosma, 9, of Chilliwack shows his cow during a 4-H competition at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Isaac Bosma, 9, of Chilliwack shows his cow during a 4-H competition at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 2 to 8

World Farm Animals Day, Virus Appreciation Day, Canadian Beer Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Walk Your Dog Week and Black Cat Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Oct. 2: Name Your Car Day, International Day of Non-Violence, World Farm Animals Day.

Monday, Oct. 3: Virus Appreciation Day, Mean Girls’ Day, Boyfriend Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Cinnamon Roll Day, Taco Day, Vodka Day, Improve Your Office Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Canadian Beer Day, World Teachers’ Day, Do Something Nice Day.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Transfer Money To Your Daughter Day, Badger Day, World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Friday, Oct. 7: Kids Music Day, World Smile Day, Bathtub Day.

Saturday, Oct. 8: I Love Yarn Day, Pierogi Day, World Octopus Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn’t show off complex tasks

Just Posted

Hundreds attended a truth and reconciliation day event in Holland Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Hundreds gather in Holland Park National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Surrey Police and RCMP were on the lookout for people on their phones while driving. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘Operation Hang Up’ reminds drivers to leave their devices alone while driving

Joined by members of Semiahmoo First Nation and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, (right) Chief Harley Chappell spoke at the raising of the SFN flag outside City Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony was one of a pair of events in the city to mark Canada’s second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The flag will fly permanently alongside those of Canada, B.C. and the City of White Rock. Alex Browne photo
SFN flag raised, East Beach walk marks National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey man fighting city hall over ‘crazy’ drilling

Pop-up banner image