Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Swoop is set to take its first flights out of B.C. this week as Canada’s second ultra-low cost airline.

Operated by WestJet, routes include trips from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford and to Edmonton for as little as $40. Other destinations include Halifax and Winnipeg.

The no-frills business model means a ticket gets you just a seat on the plane, with an extra fees for luggage, priority seating, extra leg room and in-flight entertainment.

The airline says it will have 27 weekly flights out of Abbotsford, starting Wednesday.

Service to Hamilton is already underway, with routes every day except Tuesday. Flights to Edmonton begin July 25.

