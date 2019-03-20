Lacrosse helmet. (Pixabay)

U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big

Regulation helmets aren’t available in the teen’s size

A high school lacrosse player in Delaware can’t play in games because his head is too big.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 15-year-old Billy Boyd’s head measures 25 inches around. An average grown man’s head is about 21 to 23 inches in circumference.

Regulation helmets aren’t available in his size, so he’s not allowed to compete.

The 6-foot-2 Cape Henlopen freshman and his father, Bill, have struggled to find larger, custom-made helmets that can be approved.

The Boston Globe says manufacturer Cascade-Maverik recently crafted a larger helmet for University of Albany player Tehoka Nanticoke.

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Vice-President Roland LaRose says a Boyd-sized helmet may be possible now that the company has developed “an alternative manufacturing process.”

READ MORE: Defecating U.S. superintendent upset over release of his picture

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities
Next story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Vigil in Surrey tonight to honour victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

The candlelight vigil is one of many events planned locally in the wake of the massacre

Delta mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

White Rock dog poop conspiracy picks up steam

Opponent says theory is a ‘load of crap’

Surrey MLA slams NDP poverty reduction strategy plan

Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt says the NDP’s poverty reduction plan is ‘underwhelming’

Clayton high school combats period poverty with annual fundraiser, in-school initiatives

Clayton Heights Secondary’s annual fundraiser coincides with United Way’s #PeriodPromise drive

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Budget cuts at Kwantlen Polytechnic will mean larger classes

President of Kwantlen faculty association says spending on administration salaries is going up

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge gym teacher punished after swearing at student, carfentanil found in 13 overdose deaths and more

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

Most Read