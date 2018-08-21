For $3.9 million, this property could be yours. (PROMERITA REALTY CORP.)

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

No, the joke isn’t in the fine print.

What appears to be a dumping ground in Vancouver is selling for the sweet price of $3.9 million.

Located at 2573 West 3 Ave., the home is described by Promerita Realty Corp. as a “very rare development opportunity to custom build your next dream home in the desired Kitsilano area!”

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the three-storey house was built in 1912. But a three-alarm fire in 2017 caused the roof to collapse, in addition to water and smoke damage.

Its latest assessed value, before the fire, was $3.713 million. The home itself accounted for $10,000 of that sum.

In its quarterly report, the BC Real Estate Association said Tuesday housing prices remain high while buying activity is stagnant as the market continues to be affected by stress-test mortgage qualifying changes in January.

“While these rules have had a negative effect on housing demand across the country, the impact has been especially severe in B.C.’s large urban centres because of already strained housing affordability,” the report said.

Here’s what roughly $3 million can buy in other parts of B.C.:

All housing prices listed, as reported by Point2Homes

Previous story
Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport
Next story
Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

Just Posted

Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’

Conor Colton worked for the City of Surrey, according to family, before he died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 16

LETTER: I’m sick of seeing trash everywhere I go in Surrey

Reader says he sees garbage on roads, garbage on sidewalks, garbage in parks and garbage at schools

Motorcycle deaths prompt safety warning from Cloverdale mother

Natalie White’s son died in an accident this June; she’s hoping other drivers won’t share his fate

Klassen, Yan join White Rock Coalition

Candidate endorsement announced for civic election

Stolen-car report in Surrey leads police to guns, drugs at residence

‘This investigation and seizure highlight the importance of reporting property crime,’ police say

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Date rapist left victims with ‘long-lasting, emotional scars,’ judge says

Klifford Kenyon of Abbotsford sentenced to additional two years in prison

Fire in barn that housed therapy horses has been confirmed an arson

Abbotsford Police Department is now investigating and seeks witnesses

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Most Read