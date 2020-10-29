Can you spot all 12 Days of Christmas displays at the Butchart Gardens? Jen Blyth photo.

The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens this holiday season, transforming the renowned National Historic Site near Victoria with thousands of sparkling lights and holiday-themed displays.

The annual holiday spectacle, including the 12 Days of Christmas displays dotted around the 55-acre Gardens, has for years been a favourite way for locals and visitors alike to ring in the season.

Like many of our favourite pastimes in the COVID era, the experience will be a little different this year, but undoubtedly just as magical!

