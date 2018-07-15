REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kamloops: Fire crews save eagles, eaglets stuck up in nest

With a wildfire approaching, fire crews worked tirelessly this weekend to save a family of eagles stuck in a tree. Watch more >

B.C.: France fans cheer loud and proud in World Cup win

France is the newest Fifa World Cup champion, beating Croatia 4-2. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Unique canvas painted by a local artist garners attention

Haren Vakil recently completed a large painting on the garage door of a pair of Oak Bay residents, being admired for its colour and awe. Watch more >

Kelowna: Masterchef looks to serve up dishes in the Okanagan

At just 19, Beccy Stables is this year’s winner of Masterchef Canada, the youngest contestant to ever snag the culinary title. See more >

Langley: Miss BC more than just tiaras and sashes

Behind the curtain, B.C.’s largest pageant is made up of young girls, teens and woman who strive to give back to their communities and pursue their passions. Check out Black Press Media’s exclusive inside look. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.