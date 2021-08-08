Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: It’s party time

With a federal election in the forecast, test your knowledge of political parties and other parties

It’s party time.

With a federal election expected this fall, the various Canadian political parties will field candidates and promote their platforms, in hopes of getting the support of voters.

Whether you follow the political parties or would rather host a house party or your child’s birthday parties, the late summer and fall will be a season of parties.

How many of these party-themed questions can you answer?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Canada’s first female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell. Which party did she represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Abbotsford International Airshow Skydrive Saturday evening show

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Judge decides Friday to let some work slip through on Surrey’s 84th Avenue project

Pivot Theatre, a new community theatre group in Surrey, is officially launching. The group held a yard sale Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) at the Newton Cultural Centre to help raise funds for their upcoming first production. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
New community theatre group launches in Surrey

Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett, who was killed in a case of mistaken identity in 2018, will be honoured at his former place of work, Peace Arch Hospital, when a new staff lounge is constructed. (Contributed photo)
Paul Bennett to be honoured with memorial lounge at Peace Arch Hospital

As many as 100 commercial trucks were reportedly lined up along I-5 near Blaine, Wash. waiting to cross the border into Canada on Friday as the CBSA began a ‘sweeping’ series of strike actions. (Google Streetview screenshot)
70-100 trucks reported backed up on U.S. side of border as CBSA commences strike action