PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo) A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo)A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo) A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo)
The Golden Skybridge opened this weekend to a local sneak peak, with two suspension bridges boasting panoramic views of the Columbia Valley. (Claire Palmer photo)The Golden Skybridge opened this weekend to a local sneak peak, with two suspension bridges boasting panoramic views of the Columbia Valley. (Claire Palmer photo)
Tickets are $34 for locals and act as a season pass for 2021. (Claire Palmer photo)Tickets are $34 for locals and act as a season pass for 2021. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden Skybridge

The Golden Skybridge opened to the public earlier this month, boasting two suspension bridges, a canyon walk and a wooden playground just five minutes off of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“We’re super excited to be able to open to the local community first and showcase this great attraction,” said Tristan MacLaggen, general manager of the bridge.

The Skybridge is the tallest suspension bridge in Canada, allowing visitors to take in views standing at 130 m. A second suspension bridge comes in at 80 m, still amongst the most impressive in the country.

A three-kilometer-long nature walk weaving throughout the Rocky Mountain Adventure Park with viewing platforms provides guests with further opportunities to take in the picturesque landscapes.

Visitors will be able to walk 426 feet above the canyon floor, with 360 panoramic views of the Columbia Valley.

“The Columbia Valley is one of those remarkable places that is uniquely positioned to provide a stunning, yet accessible mountain experience,” says David Barry, Pursuit president.

“Whether you’re staying in Golden or making it a stop along your journey between Alberta and British Columbia, the Golden Skybridge will soon become an iconic experience for Canadian and international visitors alike.”

MacLaggen emphasized the support for locals, saying that they plan on actively supporting the community they now call home.

“We want to make sure we have foundations out here, we’re supporting the economy, we’re part of this community,” said MacLaggen.

“We want to we want to do everything we can to integrate into this community and really be a part of it.”

The Skybridge features a canyon trail at just over a kilometer, that links the two suspension bridges, which are amongst the tallest in Canada, with one even claiming the title of tallest in the nation.

The grounds also feature a wooden playground in the trees and a courtyard area that MacLaggen says will be used to host live music throughout the summer.

Pursuit will be adding to the amenities throughout the summer, with a 130-metre swing attraction that is going to be one of the largest in the world slated to open in mid-June, a tree-top challenge in early July, a quad zipline later in July as well.

The Skybridge will be adhering to all COVID protocols throughout the summer.

The price for locals is $34 for adults and $17 for children, which acts as a season pass for the whole summer, regardless of when the ticket is purchased. There will be additional costs for some of the other attractions.

“Golden’s already a thriving tourism town and we’re really excited for what’s ahead,” said MacLaggen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
VIDEO: Llama on the loose near Ontario highway reunited with owners

Just Posted

Gerry Vowles (left), Michael Cook, and Dave Sinclair were awarded “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” June 17 in Cloverdale. The rare awards were given out for “exemplary service to the Legion.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Three B.C. legionnaires awarded ‘Presidential Citations’

Ceremony took place in Cloverdale June 17

A cache of 89 crabs was discovered during a 2018 compliance inspection at South Surrey’s Elgin Park Marina. (Contributed photo)
$7,500 fine for illegal crab harvest discovered in South Surrey

Laird Goddyn found guilty in Surrey Provincial Court following 2018 investigation

City of Surrey photo
Surrey starts Slow Streets pilot project

Speed limits have been reduced in six Surrey neighbourhood zones for one year to monitor impact on residents

Gymnast Shallon Olsen. (Photo: olympic.ca)
Olympics-bound Surrey gymnast Shallon Olsen enters sports hall of fame – in Coquitlam

She was the youngest member of Team Canada when she made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Helen Austin performing with Trent Freeman at the 2018 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Austin is one of the many performers listed for the 2021 event.
Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Black Press to stream 25 hours of programming July 9-11

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

Most Read