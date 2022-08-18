PHOTOS: Summery, sky-high sunflowers in Chilliwack

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A man walks past giant sunflowers during the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Bees take to a sunflower during the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A family takes a video at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The fifth annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is back in full bloom.

In the 12 acres of fields this year, 50 varieties of sunflowers have been planted in three display gardens alongside more than 50 varieties of dahlias and eight varieties of gladiolas. New this year is a large bed of zinnias and cosmos, said co-founder Kate Onos-Gilbert.

In recognition of the sunflower being the national flower of Ukraine, as well as a worldwide symbol of hope and unity, they are hosting a special fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25. On that day, all ticket sales will be donated to Humanitarian Emergency Response Operations (HERO) Society, a registered not-for-profit society in Canada and a registered charity in Ukraine.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival opened on Aug. 10 and runs until Sept. 5 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 41310 Royalwood Drive in Chilliwack, just off Highway 1 at the Yale Road West exit.

For more info on this year’s festival, read our story from Aug. 12.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival now open with 50 varieties of vibrant, towering flowers

Parking is free. Tickets are available online only.

