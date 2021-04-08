PHOTOS: A look inside B.C.’s latest prize home worth $2.6-million

Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes) Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)

A multi-million dollar Langley prize pack is among the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery grand prizes.

The grand prize winner of this year’s draw will get to choose one of nine prize packages, including one in Murrayville worth over $2.6 million.

Located at 21772 44 Ave., the 5,137 sq. ft. local prize home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, features a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a double and triple garage, as well as a rental suite.

The prize package also includes a $80,000 furnishings and design package from Valley Direct Furniture.

READ MORE: How hot is the Langley housing market? A house just sold for $500,000 over the asking price

Other grand prize homes are located in Vancouver, South Surrey, Courtenay, North Vancouver, Sooke, Penticton and Kelowna.

The grand prize winner also has the option of choosing $2.1 million tax-free cash.

There are over 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.2 million, including luxury homes, appliances, furniture, cars and cash.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation and BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

“Lotteries have provided funds to equip our world-class health care teams with the tools and technology they need to provide the best care possible,” said Angela Chapman, foundation president and CEO.

And like many charities during the pandemic, the Burn Fund was forced to cancel fundraising events.

“For this reason, funds raised by the Hometown Heroes Lottery are extremely important; they go towards our burn prevention programs, vital survivor services, and enhanced care for burn survivors,” said Gord Ditchburn, president of the Burn Fund.

READ MORE: Trying something new pays off for Langley Lotto winner

Ticket sales for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery runs until July 16, or until tickets sell out. The 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets sold out one month before the deadline.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone, 604-648-4376, 0r 1-866—597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prize homes are not currently open for viewing.

