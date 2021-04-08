PHOTOS: A look inside B.C.’s latest prize home worth $2.6-million

Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)Langley prize home located at 21772 44 Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)

A multi-million dollar Langley prize pack is among the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery grand prizes.

The grand prize winner of this year’s draw will get to choose one of nine prize packages, including one in Murrayville worth over $2.6 million.

Located at 21772 44 Ave., the 5,137 sq. ft. local prize home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, features a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a double and triple garage, as well as a rental suite.

The prize package also includes a $80,000 furnishings and design package from Valley Direct Furniture.

READ MORE: How hot is the Langley housing market? A house just sold for $500,000 over the asking price

Other grand prize homes are located in Vancouver, South Surrey, Courtenay, North Vancouver, Sooke, Penticton and Kelowna.

The grand prize winner also has the option of choosing $2.1 million tax-free cash.

There are over 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.2 million, including luxury homes, appliances, furniture, cars and cash.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation and BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

“Lotteries have provided funds to equip our world-class health care teams with the tools and technology they need to provide the best care possible,” said Angela Chapman, foundation president and CEO.

And like many charities during the pandemic, the Burn Fund was forced to cancel fundraising events.

“For this reason, funds raised by the Hometown Heroes Lottery are extremely important; they go towards our burn prevention programs, vital survivor services, and enhanced care for burn survivors,” said Gord Ditchburn, president of the Burn Fund.

READ MORE: Trying something new pays off for Langley Lotto winner

Ticket sales for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery runs until July 16, or until tickets sell out. The 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets sold out one month before the deadline.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone, 604-648-4376, 0r 1-866—597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prize homes are not currently open for viewing.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

Just Posted

The City of Surrey has launched a new website to help keep kids away from gang life. (File photo)
Surrey launches website aimed at keeping city’s young people away from gang life

EmpowerSurrey.ca provides tips, tools to help parents, caregivers

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Surrey singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Joy Chapman promises

White Rock Youth Ambassador Emily Tepper delivers lunch to one of the first Bunches of Lunches recipients in November 2020. (bunchesoflunches.ca photo)
White Rock Youth Ambassadors partner to deliver ‘Bunches of Lunches’ for seniors

Program raises funds for weekend meal program for students

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday, Dec. 4 for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Delta mayor asks council to stand in solidarity with Indian farmers

Council to consider Harvie’s motion on Monday, April 12

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
10 classes at seven Surrey schools in self-isolation due to possible COVID-19 exposures

Four of those are at one high school

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Teacher Elisa Infusini and her grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

Teachers also want a move to allow hybrid learning

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
PHOTOS: A look inside B.C.’s latest prize home worth $2.6-million

Proceeds benefit VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Burn Fund

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

Most Read