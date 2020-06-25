Olivia Munn and Dr. Bonnie Henry team up for ONE World COVID-19 campaign

The social media project is part of the ONE World Campaign’s #PassTheMic initiative

Actress Olivia Munn is set to share her social media platforms with B.C.’s provincial health officer for a day to talk about COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will be featured primarily on Munn’s Instagram account on Tuesday as part of the ONE World Campaign’s #PassTheMic initiative.

The campaign is from ONE, a global movement aimed at ending extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030.

The non-partisan ONE movement was co-founded by U2 lead vocalist Bono.

The ONE World Campaign is “demanding solidarity and collective action against COVID-19 from leaders across the planet.”

The #PassTheMic initiative has seen various celebrities hand their social media channels over to medical experts and frontline workers to explain how we can beat the pandemic.

Munn is known for roles on “The Newsroom” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Other celebrity #PassTheMic participants include actors Julia Roberts, Danai Gurira, and Hugh Jackman.

Medical and policy experts who’ve signed on include top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Tsion Firew of Columbia University, and Nigeria’s former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.

