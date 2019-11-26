November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

It might not even be Black Friday but the Lower Mainland saw its first bit of snow on Tuesday.

Snow was reported in Surrey, Vancouver, the North Shore this morning, and Environment Canada said to expect a cold front over the coming days. Arctic air could see some areas dip down to -5 C.

Update: 7:20am Intensity has picked up and we’ve picked up a quick 2cms #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/gjeeETksOi — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) November 26, 2019

