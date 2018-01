Former First Lady to give keynote address at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event Feb. 15

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to share her wisdom at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event in February.

Obama, who launched initiatives to tackle childhood obesity, support veterans and service members, inspire young people to seek higher education and help girls around the world go to school, is the keynote speaker at ‘A Conversation with former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’ at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Feb. 15.