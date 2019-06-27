Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was released on June 26, 1997. (IMDB Photo)

Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was released on June 26, 1997

If you thought listening to a younger generation’s slang made you feel old, or seeing movie sequels like Monster’s University and Finding Dorry come to fruition, this will add fuel to the fire — 22 years ago the first Harry Potter Book was released.

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone — the book that started it all — was released on June 26, 1997. The title was later changed to Harry Potter and the Sourcerer’s Stone and despite the initial book coming in at 135 on the USA Today’s Best-Selling Book List back then, it’s safe to say fans seem to enjoy the series.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see dinosaur suprise

Harry Potter and the Sourcer’s Stone is now listed as one of the 30 best-selling novels of all time according to Life Magazine, coming in at fifth on the list just after The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkien and The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exuper.

With more than 11 million copies sold of just the latest book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and eight movies, two prequels and a third in the works bringing in over $9 billion at the worldwide box offices, fans still want more.

READ ALSO: Vacations can’t break B.C. residents connection to technology

On June 4, J.K. Rowling took to her website to answer one of her most asked questions — is she writing more Harry Potter books?

According to the post, there has been some misreporting in the press that she’s about to publish four more Harry Potter stories and while the books are coming, they aren’t written by Rowling.

The series of four short non-fiction eBooks are ‘bite size e-reads’ themed by Hogwarts lessons contain no new material from Rowling but with material adapted from the companion audio-book which includes important discussion on centaurs, the Abracadabra charm, Nicolas Flamel’s tombstone and much more riveting conversation which can be found at pottermore.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vacation can’t break British Columbians’ connection to technology

Just Posted

Interurban rail would ‘lay the spine’ for sustainable growth south of the Fraser, professor says

Delegation championing interurban passenger rail service between Surrey and Chilliwack made its pitch Thursday

Surrey reviewing tree protection bylaw, after request from environmental committee

Councillor says bylaw is ‘a bit out of date’

Langley couple seeks belongings after U-Haul stolen from Abbotsford parking lot

Pair had been planning on moving to Winnipeg, but thieves stole truck from hotel lot Friday night

Changes to Surrey’s new public task force ‘go against original intent’: Pettigrew

Amendments mean public and staff are no longer required to be members of committee

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for June 27 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, car shows and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey and area

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Man given 6.5 years in highway hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen died in head-on collision in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Most Read