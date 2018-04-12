(PerkCanada/Instagram)

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

A Jersey Day event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support, alongside photos of themselves and friends in hockey jerseys and the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.

The death toll in the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior A hockey team reached 16 yesterday. Thirteeen others were injured.

Across Canada on Monday, people left hockey sticks on their front steps to honour the players.

An online campaign has raised more than $9 million to become the largest GoFundMe campaign in Canada and one of the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

