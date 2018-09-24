A Harvest Mood. (Pixabay)

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Take a moment to glance up at the sky on Monday night and you might just see something special: a harvest moon.

The moon, so named because it is the first full moon after Saturday’s autumn equinox, will rise at sunset tonight.

“Traditionally, it’s called a harvest moon because it’s around the time that farmers would need extended hours to finish off their crop before winter came,” said H.R. Macmillan Space Centre programs coordinator Michael Unger.

The bright full moon, Unger said, would give farmers the extra bit of light they needed to finish off their harvest.

“The harvest mood traditionally has a lot of cultural connotations because… it’s the coming of a new season,” said Unger.

“It’s a beautiful symbol that we have now entered fall.

Where to catch the harvest moon

While unpredictable fall weather can make seeing the harvest moon tricky, many British Columbians should be in luck this year.

“I think we’re going to have some clear weather, hopefully,” said Unger.

“It generally has a nice amber hue to it because as it rises the light is bouncing through more atmosphere as it rise on the horizon.”

“If you have a vantage point towards the southeastern horizon, that’s where you’ll really get a beautiful scene,” said Unger, describing the scene somewhat akin to the “amber hues” of a sunset.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin
Next story
Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

Just Posted

Findlay to be next CPC candidate for South Surrey-White Rock

Former cabinet minister lost 2017 election to Liberal Gordie Hogg

Teenage girl, 17, accused of stabbing girl, 16, in Surrey

Victim’s injuries not life-threatening

Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

New clinics will provide 2,000 more MRIs by fiscal year-end

Fledgling Surrey City Orchestra tunes up for showcase concert Friday

Conductor Stuart Martin’s four-year goal is to build a core group of about 60 Surrey-based musicians

Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

McCallum and Pettigrew take issue with a Port Kells proposal to exclude property from the Agricultural Land Reserve

Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as one would expect of the team that gave us the “Broad Street Bullies,” he’s far from cuddly.

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye salmon

Shortage is a result of decisions made by DFO, not a shortage of sockeye, complaint says

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

Fraser Valley horse trainer suing feed mill after death of five animals

Alicia Harper seeking $500,000 to $1 million in losses and damages from Hi-Pro Feeds

Most Read