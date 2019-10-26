Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
