George Takei (left) during a tour of the Tashme Museum in Hope. (Brian Dodd/Contributed)

George Takei visits B.C. Japanese internment museum

Hope’s Tashme Museum commemorates the history of Tashme internment camp

George Takei made a stop in Hope during his Vancouver book launch to honour the memories of Japanese-Canadians who were interned in the nearby Tashme camp.

On Monday, Sept. 2, Takei visited Hope’s Tashme Museum, which looks at the history of the Tashme internment camp, located in the Sunshine Valley near the town.

The camp opened on Sept. 8, 1942, and was designed to house 500 families of Japanese-Canadian men who were separated from their families and sent to work on the Hope Princeton Highway. The camp was one of the last ones established in B.C., and one of the largest.

RELATED: Latest Heritage Minute episode filmed near Hope and features some dark local history

Takei, 82, is best known for his role of Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series and is also a strong human rights activist. He was in B.C. over the long weekend for the launch of his newest book They Called Us Enemy.

The book, written as a softcover graphic novel, relays Takei’s experience as a four-year-old Japanese-American boy growing up in an American internment camp.

Takei was in Vancouver Tuesday (Sept. 3) for his evening book signing at Indigo Books on Robson Street.


grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

George Takei (centre) speaking with David Inassa, executive director of Tonari Gumi, the Japanese Community Volunteers Association (left) and Ryan Ellan, curator of the Tashme Museum during his Monday visit to Hope. (Brian Dodd/Contributed)

Previous story
Canadian YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous on how transitioning transformed her style

Just Posted

Man in hospital after ‘serious assault’ on White Rock Pier

Police responded with RCMP helicopter

Surrey to focus on transferring RCMP pensions to municipal force

Mayor Doug McCallum says up to 60% of Surrey RCMP officers will switch, critic disagrees

Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from Surrey home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Province announces $21M in seismic upgrades for two Surrey schools

Education Minister Fleming says upgrades will ensure schools can withstand an earthquake

Mother’s choice to kill daughter a breach of trust that ‘could not be more abhorrent’

South Surrey’s Lisa Batstone may not apply for parole for 15 years: judge

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Langley resident crowned Miss Canada Petite International

Vanya Shastri earns one of the top spots at pageant open only to women no taller than 5’6”

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

‘I honestly thought I was going to die’ says crash survivor

Sarah Champoux of Aldergrove was hauling a horse trailer near Sicamous when a semi hit her truck

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

Most Read